Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,800 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,221,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,234,656.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

