BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 310,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,865. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.