BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 310,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,865. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

