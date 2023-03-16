B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 4.9 %
BMRRY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 14,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.6671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
