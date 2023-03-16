Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLMN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

