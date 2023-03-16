Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 135,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,178. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
