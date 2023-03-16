Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 135,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,178. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Dividend History for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB)

