BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

BKCC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $243.47 million, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

