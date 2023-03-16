BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 1.8 %
BKCC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $243.47 million, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.