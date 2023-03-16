Bitgert (BRISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.40 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Bitgert has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $201.68 million and $5.40 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitgert alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00402998 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.20 or 0.27239999 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.