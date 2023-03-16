Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIREF. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

