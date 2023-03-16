BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.16

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 14526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 102.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.
