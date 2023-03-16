BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.13. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 19,627 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
