BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.13. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 19,627 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.