BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark lowered their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,175. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

