BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.09. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.
BioCorRx Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.
About BioCorRx
BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.
