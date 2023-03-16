BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,813,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 8,654,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.
OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $29.62 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
