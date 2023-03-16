BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,813,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 8,654,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $29.62 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

