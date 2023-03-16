Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,518,001 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded down $13,133.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448,671.01. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469,983.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451,121.15.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.