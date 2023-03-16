Beldex (BDX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $162.29 million and $2.63 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.77 or 0.06762996 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

