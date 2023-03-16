Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

