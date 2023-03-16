Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
