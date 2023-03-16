Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 3.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.