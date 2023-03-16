Becker’s to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:BEK)

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Becker’s has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.98.

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

