BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $241.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.