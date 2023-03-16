BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $241.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

About BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

