BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Insider Purchases $27,760.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) insider David Roque Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

BCBP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 209,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,398. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

