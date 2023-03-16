Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.32

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.32 ($57.33) and traded as high as €57.63 ($61.97). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €56.06 ($60.28), with a volume of 3,238,876 shares.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.35.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.