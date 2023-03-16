Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 136,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile
East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.
