Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

MKC opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.