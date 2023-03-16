Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 138 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

