Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $45,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

