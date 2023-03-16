Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 6,914 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

CINF opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

