Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $63,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.