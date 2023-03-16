Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,991,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average of $262.73. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

