Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
INTU opened at $406.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.18 and a 200 day moving average of $404.27.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
