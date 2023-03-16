Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

