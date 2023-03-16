Barclays Raises Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,280 ($39.98) to GBX 3,400 ($41.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,943.33.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. 499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

