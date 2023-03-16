Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Update

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 11.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Stock Down 8.2 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 30,243,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

