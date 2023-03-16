Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

