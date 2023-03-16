BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes $213,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 61.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.11 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

