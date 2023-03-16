Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Upgraded at HSBC

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.67 ($1.36).

BAKK stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 107 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,333. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77.90 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.53 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.33.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

