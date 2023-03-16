Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $156.77

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.77 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 150.38 ($1.83). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.86), with a volume of 372,275 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £477.51 million, a P/E ratio of -239.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.13.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

