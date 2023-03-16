Babylon (BBLN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% -4,635.83% -78.38% Babylon Competitors -118.87% -449.09% -28.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.25 Babylon Competitors $1.46 billion -$91.84 million -7.41

Volatility and Risk

Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Babylon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 149 292 0 2.63

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 714.16%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Babylon competitors beat Babylon on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

