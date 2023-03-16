Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as low as C$1.10. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 26,100 shares changing hands.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$92.20 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Azimut Exploration had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1,235.95%. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

