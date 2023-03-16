Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 492 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,330. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

