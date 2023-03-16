Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,960,000 after buying an additional 11,980,057 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 2,757,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 6,437,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,863,451. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

