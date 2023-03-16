Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,611,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

