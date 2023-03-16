Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $612,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 357,746 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.27. 936,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,590. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $459.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

