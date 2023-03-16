Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock remained flat at $73.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,718,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.