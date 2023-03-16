Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Buys 2,003 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $521.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

