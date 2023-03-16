Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

