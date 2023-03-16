Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 5.6% Higher

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.00. 3,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Avidbank Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

