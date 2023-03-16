Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 196,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,277. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

