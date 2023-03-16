Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 14,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,689,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 163.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 110,857 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

