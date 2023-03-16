Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Austin Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AUST opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Austin Gold has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.