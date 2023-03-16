Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.61. 207,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,032. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

